King’s Lynn Stars to make change with Porsing replacing skipper Schlein

King’s Lynn Stars are set to make a team change for the closing weeks of the Elite League campaign – with club asset Nicklas Porsing returning to the side.

Porsing, who rode for the Roger Warnes Transport Stars in 2013-15, is to come in for captain Rory Schlein, who will be released and made available to other clubs.

The Australian has found the going tough since after his return from three months on the sidelines with serious shoulder damage earlier this season – following on from last year’s career-threatening back injuries.

Schlein will make his final Stars appearance of 2016 in the away match at Wolverhampton on Bank Holiday Monday, before Porsing returns for the home clash with Lakeside on Thursday.

Co-promoter Dale Allitt said: “It’s never nice to have to make this sort of decision, especially when we all know what Rory has been through over the last couple of years and how hard he’s worked to get back, but there’s no doubt it has been difficult for him.

“We hope he gets fixed up elsewhere, and we would like to place on record our thanks to him for still making himself available to ride at Wolves despite being informed of the change.

“Our alternative on Monday would have been a Premier League six-pointer so we do appreciate the fact that he has agreed to do that meeting.

“Nicklas missed out on a team place over the winter but he’s still our asset and a rider with a great deal of potential. He’s available for our remaining fixtures and obviously it gives him the chance to stake a claim for next year as well.”