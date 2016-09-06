King’s Lynn Young Stars boss Allitt: Play-offs still on

King’s Lynn Young Stars team boss Dale Allitt says his speedway side are still in the Travel Plus National League play-off picture.

The Stebbings Car Superstore Young Stars side have a hectic end of season with nine of their 22 meetings yet to be completed before the cut-off date on September 25.

Lynn must reach the top four on that date to qualify for the play-offs.

Manager Allitt said: “Our hopes are not over. Ironically with both Belle Vue and Cradley losing, it’s all to play for.”

He has selection problems with heat leader Josh Bailey (collarbone) sidelined for the season plus one other absentee at the moment.

Allitt added: “Josh is going to be out for the rest of the season. We’ve lost Lewis Whitmore (ribs) as well at the moment and he will probably be out for a couple of weeks.

“It is difficult but yes, it’s more than possible. We’ve got a lot of matches to do and the biggest issue I think we are going to have is to actually get them all in before the cut-off date.”

Sunday’s scheduled National League match at Hi-Edge Raceway between Buxton and Lynn was postponed because of a waterlogged track, with a new date to be arranged.

Tonight the Young Stars are due to be at the Isle of Wight. The National League Pairs which is being hosted by Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena has been rescheduled to Sunday, October 16 (3.30pm).

National League

Top seven

Team P F A Pts

Birmingham 20 1064 716 63

Kent 18 897 700 48

Eastbourne 16 771 663 42

Cradley 16 724 692 31

Mildenhall 19 850 824 30

Belle Vue 15 690 653 29

Lynn YS 13 611 532 25