King’s Lynn Young Stars want it to be all Wight

King’s Lynn Young Stars will look to give their National League play-off hopes a huge boost as they head to the Isle of Wight tonight (Tuesday, Sep 6, 7.30).

The Stebbings Car Superstore side remain in the hunt for a top four spot with nine meetings remaining.

But heat-leader Nathan Greaves (pictured) knows they need to pick up some more points on the road.

Despite being hit by injuries in recent weeks, he believes their trip to the Isle of Wight is a great opportunity to boost their tally.

Said Greaves: “We need some away points to get in those play-offs, and I think we can definitely do it at the Isle of Wight.

“A couple of teams have already gone there and won this season, so I don’t see any reason why we can’t.”

The Young Stars draft in Darryl Ritchings to guest for the injured Josh Bailey at No.1.

They will also be without Tom Stokes and Ryan Kinsley, with Buxton man David Wallinger guesting for Kinsley and rider replacement operating at No.2.

The Isle of Wight will be at full strength with former Young Stars reserve Layne Cupitt included in their side.

IoW: Mark Baseby, Kelsey Dugard, Lee Smart, Chris Widman, James Cockle, Layne Cupitt, Nathan Stoneman.

Lynn: Darryl Ritchings, Tom Stokes R/R, David Wallinger, Scott Campos, Nathan Greaves, Lewis Whitmore, Taylor Hampshire.