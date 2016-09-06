Lyon wants strong King’s Lynn Stars showing in test at champions Poole

King’s Lynn Stars will face another tough test away from home as they travel to Poole on Wednesday (Sep 7, 7.30).

The Roger Warnes Transport Stars have suffered two straight defeats on the road and will now face the high-flying Pirates in a difficult encounter.

Rob Lyon’s side suffered a heavy 65-25 defeat on their last visit to Dorset but will be looking for a much better showing this time around.

Team boss Lyon is unavailable, as is Dale Allitt, meaning Somerset boss Garry May steps in to take charge of the Norfolk outfit.

But Lyon is nonetheless keen to see the Stars put in a strong showing against one of the favourites for the Elite League title.

“It obviously goes without saying but we’re looking to do much better than on our last visit to Poole,” Lyon said.

“It’d be very nice to come back with something, and I’m sure the boys will give it 100%.

“We know it will be tough, it always is down there, and we have a makeshift team again which is unfortunate.

“Unfortunately myself and Dale Allitt are both unable to attend for personal reasons, so we’d like to thank Garry May for stepping in as our team manager for the night.”

Both sides will be patched-up, with King’s Lynn drafting in Chris Harris and Robert Branford to guest for Niels-Kristian Iversen (Danish League) and Simon Lambert (injury) respectively.

Poole will also be without Hans Andersen and Krzysztof Buczkowski due to injuries, whilst Chris Holder will make a late call on his fitness after struggling with a wrist problem.

Rohan Tungate and Edward Kennett will step in as guests, with rider replacement covering for Holder if he is unable to ride.

POOLE: Chris Holder, Adam Ellis, Rohan Tungate, Brady Kurtz, Edward Kennett, Bjarne Pedersen, Kyle Newman.

KING’S LYNN: Chris Harris, Robert Branford, Robert Lambert, Kai Huckenbeck, Troy Batchelor, Nicklas Porsing, Carl Wilkinson.