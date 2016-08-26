Stokes steps in for King’s Lynn speedway pairs event

King’s Lynn Speedway hosts the National League Pairs tomorrow (Saturday, Aug 27) at the Adrian Flux Arena, 7pm start.

Lynn have confirmed Tom Stokes will replace the injured Josh Bailey.

The Young Stars host the event which brings together pairings from ten of the NL clubs to the Adrian Flux Arena, with Stokes coming in for the home side as Bailey is ruled out with a broken collarbone.

Manager Dale Allitt said: “Tom rode in this meeting with Josh last year, and you could argue he could have been included on merit this time around based on his home form.

“He’s a nine-point rider around his home track, he’s as good as anyone around here so it’s a good opportunity for him. He’ll be partnered by Nathan Greaves who has shown a few times what he can do around here this year, and if he has a good night then I’d like to think we have a chance.

“These sorts of meetings are always exciting, and it’s a great opportunity for the whole league.

“There are riders in this event who aren’t riding in the Premier League, so for them it’s a chance to put themselves in the shop window.”

GROUP A (Lynn’s group), Cradley: Ashley Morris & Max Clegg. Eastbourne: Adam Ellis & Jake Knight. IoW: Mark Baseby & James Cockle. Lynn: Tom Stokes & Nathan Greaves.

Mildenhall: Jon Armstrong & Danny Halsey.