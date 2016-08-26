Wolves condemn King’s Lynn Stars to third consecutive home loss

King’s Lynn Stars slipped to their third consecutive home defeat as they went down 52-40 at the hands of Wolverhampton last night (Thursday 25).

After pulling off one of the shock results of the season by beating Elite League leaders Belle Vue on Wednesday, the Roger Warnes Transport Stars were unable to follow up their away day success on home shale.

The hosts provided just six race winners, one of which saw 36-year-old reserve Carl Wilkinson get the better of World Champion Tai Woffinden.

Said Wilkinson: “That was one of the rides of my career there’s no doubting that!

“It’s nice to know I’ve still got enough in the tank to pull off a race win like that and I was really happy with my own performance tonight.

“Unfortunately it was another disappointing night at home for the team.

“After winning at Belle Vue, we really thought we could get back to winning ways at home tonight but we just didn’t do enough over the course of the meeting.”

Wilkinson scored paid double figures while Stars No. 1 Niels-Kristian Iversen secured two race wins on his way to top scoring for the home side.

Robert Lambert had an up and down night but also claimed the scalp of Woffinden in heat 14 while Lewis Rose also scored a creditable seven points from reserve.

But with Troy Batchelor, Rory Schlein and Kai Huckenbeck scoring just six points between the three of them, the Stars struggled to put pressure on the Wolves, particularly in the second half of the meeting.

The Stars travel to Wolverhampton on Monday, while the National League Pairs takes place at the Adrian Flux Arena this Saturday.

LYNN 40: Niels-Kristian Iversen 11, Carl Wilkinson 8+2, Robert Lambert 8, Lewis Rose 7, Troy Batchelor 3, Rory Schlein 2+1, Kai Huckenbeck 1+1.

WOLVERHAMPTON 52: Tai Woffinden 14+1, Rohan Tungate 14, Freddie Lindgren 9+4, Kyle Howarth 7+1, Max Clegg 4+1, Sam Masters 4+1, Jacob Thorssell r/r.