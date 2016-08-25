World speedway champ Woffinden can’t wait to ride at King’s Lynn

World Speedway Champion Tai Woffinden is in action at King’s Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena tonight (Thursday, Aug 25, 7.30pm) – and he can’t wait.

Woffinden, who has won the sport’s ultimate crown twice in three seasons, has made a late season return to British racing with Wolverhampton.

The Scunthorpe-born racer admits he is a fan of the Lynn track and is relishing the prospect of entertaining fans.

“I reckon King’s Lynn is one of the best race tracks in the UK, so I’m really excited to go there,” said Woffinden.

“I’ve had some good meetings there over the years, it’s always well prepared and a fun place to ride so it should be great.”

Woffinden made an emotional return to Wolverhampton in their hard fought win over Lakeside on Monday – and he won three of his five races to notch 13-points.

The prospect of Woffinden facing Roger Warnes Transport Stars racers Niels-Kristian Iversen, Robert Lambert and co is an exciting one and a bumper crowd is expected.