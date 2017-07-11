Stalwart King’s Lynn speedway fan bids farewell to Stars

Speedway fanatic Peter Brannan has bid goodbye to the sport he has followed for more than 50 years.

The King’s Lynn Stars stalwart, who has supported the club since 1965, is unable to attend any more meetings at the Adrian Flux Arena due to ill health.

Mr Brannan, who served with the 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery between 1959 and 1961, said: “Speedway has been my life and I’m so going to miss it.

“My uncle first started taking me when I was four-years-old and I fell in love with it from the very start.

“When I was little older, I used to collect money in the second half of the meetings and I also used to do some jobs for the club.

“I also used to dip into my pocket for Tomas Topinka from time-to-time and became very close to him.

“I will miss all of the personalities at the club.

“Buster and Cheryl Chapman have done an incredible job and have always been very kind to me.

“Buster has turned the venue from a dog track into an international stadium while Linda and Brian Chapman have always been my dearest friends.”

The last meeting Mr Brannan attended was the Simon Lambert Testimonial at the end of March.

“I was taken ill halfway through the meeting and was forced to come home,” explained Mr Brannan.

Looking back at the last 50 years, Mr Brannan said the club’s treble-winning years of 2007 and 2009 were probably his most memorable.

“I’ve got some great memories and lots of memorabilia but 2007 and 2009 were very special years,” he said.

“Tomas gave me a pair of his riding gloves which he wore in one of the treble-winning seasons. They are on my sideboard now.”