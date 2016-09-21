Stokes quits as KIng’s Lynn Young Stars host Raiders

King’s Lynn Young Stars go into tonight’s (Wednesday, Sep 21) home clash with Rye House encouraged by a hard fought National League point at Mildenhall, but Lynn will once again be without Tom Stokes - and the club can now confirm he has decided to quit the sport.

Team boss Dale Allitt’s Stebbings Car Superstore side stage their first home league meeting in just over a month when they host the Raiders at the Adrian Flux Arena (7.30).

Allitt said of Stokes (pictured): “Tom feels finding opportunities within the sport have been difficult for him and he feels he’s not getting the breaks.

“Rye House clearly have a very strong top three and they will test what we’ve got, so they need to be respected.”

Allitt says he was proud of his side’s efforts at the weekend: “It’s never ideal to go into any meeting with riders missing but we put up a good fight today and I think we deserved our point.

“After conceding a 5-1 in the first race, we were always chasing the meeting, but credit to the lads, they held their own from there on in.

“Mildenhall are a good team, especially around their own track, so to come away with something from the meeting gives us plenty of encouragement ahead of our home meeting against Rye House on Wednesday.”

n NL Riders Championship: page 47.

National League top nine

Birmingham 20 1064 716 63

Kent 21 1061 805 58

Eastbourne 19 933 771 51

Cradley 20 915 860 42

Mildenhall 21 939 914 34

Belle Vue 18 820 793 32

Lynn 16 727 686 26

IoWight 20 852 943 25

Rye House 19 791 909 21