Swaffham RAF team take stunning MCE British Superbike Championship double at Knockhill

Jake Dixon and the RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki team took an emphatic double victory at the weekend in round four of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship taking place at Knockhill in Scotland, his first win in the class and the team’s first since Cadwell Park in August 2014.

The meeting marked the one year anniversary of Dixon making his debut in the Superbike class and despite a heavy spill on Friday, when he was one of three riders to crash on oil, the 21-year old on Saturday converted his pace into a superb second place in qualifying and a maiden front row position for Sunday’s opening race.

Dixon was never headed as he dominated the race to eventually take his first ever victory in the class by almost four seconds from pole position man Luke Mossey.

Starting the second race from second place once more, Jake grabbed the lead but Mossey pushed him back to second on lap eight; then fourth. With just three laps to go, he was back in the lead.

Team-mate Jordan Weaving on the Briggs Equipment Kawasaki ZX-10R took a solid 12th place at the chequered flag, then on Sunday he unfortunately crashed out uninjured at the hairpin.

Team owner, Lee Hardy, said: “What a day! It was great when Peter (Hickman) won for us in 2014 but to do the double in such a way is simply superb and I’m simply over the moon. Jake had shown his pace in practice and qualifying but we had a chat before the first race and whilst we knew it would be hard, we also felt that if Jake rode his own race and did his own thing, he wouldn’t be far away.

“It was a win that belied his 21 years of age so to then go out and do it again in race two was simply superb. He was strong at the end when it mattered and had preserved his tyres well so with a double victory it really has been a dream weekend.”

The next round takes place at the team’s local circuit, Snetterton, on June 30-July 2.