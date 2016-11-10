Teenage King’s Lynn Young Stars signing is Taylor-made

King’s Lynn Young Stars have snapped up young gun Taylor Hampshire ahead of the 2017 campaign.

Hampshire, 15, made his National League bow with the club over the second half of last season, racking up 26 points from six league appearances.

His encouraging displays have prompted team boss Dale Allitt to quickly make a move for the teenager as his first signing for next year.

Although the rules are yet to be decided for the 2017 National League, Allitt is delighted to have fought off competition from other clubs to secure the services of Hampshire on a 3.00 average.

Said Allitt: “This seems to be an era where clubs announce their signings very early, which does rather surprise me given that we won’t know the points limit until after the National League AGM.

“Having said that, there’s absolutely no way we wouldn’t be including Taylor on a 3.00 average under any circumstances, and we’re delighted to confirm he’ll be with us.

“Taylor represents exactly what King’s Lynn are about at this level, and we look forward to helping him progress next season.”

Meanwhile, Hampshire is delighted to be back at the Adrian Flux Arena after an enjoyable stint with the club last season.

“I’m really pleased to be back at King’s Lynn next year,” he added. “I thought about going to Mildenhall but I appreciated King’s Lynn giving me a chance last year and I decided I wanted to be back.

“I enjoyed working with Dale (Allitt) and Scott (Campos) and things went quite well, so hopefully next year will be even better.

“I started riding at the Hagon Shocks Academy at Lakeside, that was a great place for me to learn and really prepared me well before starting in the National League.

“I just want to say a huge thanks to all my sponsors – Wulfsport, Rock Oil and all my family for their support.

“If anyone else wants to help support me with sponsorship next season then please get in touch.”