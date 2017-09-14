Thomas Jorgensen signs with King’s Lynn Stars for 2018

Thomas Jorgensen is back at the Adrian Flux Arena with the King’s Lynn Stars in 2018.

The 25-year-old has impressed club bosses and supporters since arriving in June.

Jorgensen has proved to be a big hit and Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars team manager Dale Allitt insists it was essential to get his services secured early.

“Since signing as an injury replacement earlier in the season, Thomas has established himself as a firm favourite with our supporters and he’s a really likeable guy as well,” Allitt said.

“He’s been a big plus both on the track and in the pits as well for the way he interacts with his team-mates and we believe this is a great first signing for next year.

“He epitomises what King’s Lynn Speedway is about, he keeps the whole ethic of the club going and this is just the first big building block as we begin to start shaping our exciting plans for 2018 already.”

Jorgensen himself is equally delighted to be offered another team place with the Stars as he continues his breakthrough into the top flight.

“It’s usually a long winter and you never know what will happen, so it’s nice to have it sorted and not have the pressure of trying to find a team place in the top league,” Jorgensen said.

“I’ve already got my engines sorted for next year because I know roughly what direction I want to go in and once I’ve got rid of one or two other pieces of stuff and upgraded a couple of little things I think I’ll be set for 2018 quite early.

“Just being asked to race for a team in the Premiership was awesome but to go into King’s Lynn like I have done and perform how I have done on the whole has been pretty amazing really.

“I’m excited to be back at King’s Lynn next season and hopefully I can do just as well individually and we can have a much better year as a team too.”

Lynn have also agreed to sign Taylor Hampshire as a full club asset.

King’s Lynn Stars Supporters’ Club awards. Most Exciting Rider of the Year: Thomas Jorgensen. Rider of the Season: Robert Lambert. Most Improved Rider of 2018: Kai Huckenbeck. Rider of the night vs Rye House: Thomas Jorgensen.