Tickets for 2017 Speedway World Cup at King’s Lynn on sale now

Tickets for Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup Event 1 at King’s Lynn on July 1, 2017 are on sale now, and fans who book by March 31 can save more than 30 per cent.

Stuck for the perfect present for the speedway fan in your life? Send them to the Adrian Flux Arena to see this year’s Monster Energy SWC silver medallists Great Britain take on arch-rivals Australia, USA and the Czech Republic.

The Lions produced the mother of all fight-backs at this year’s Final in Manchester, seeing off Sweden and Australia to claim their best SWC finish since they won silver at Poole in 2004.

They will be determined to reach back-to-back Finals for the first time in a decade, with the winners joining defending champions Poland at next season’s decider in Leszno on July 8.

The second and third-placed teams take their place in the Monster Energy SWC Race Off at Leszno’s Alfred Smoczyk Stadium on July 7.

For one of the biggest nights of racing in the UK next year, book your tickets for King’s Lynn online here now: http://bit.ly/2h3cfch.