Top spots for New King’s Lynn lofts

Racing pigeon results

By Kevin Mason

The New King’s Lynn RPC raced from Salisbury (2) when 10 members sent 242 birds, and released in a SSW wind at 0745hrs.

Five young bird races gone and all five have gone to ‘SBS’ Lofts.

They won the first three and their Soontjen took the top spot and took 1hr 53 mins to fly 150 miles and was doing more than 80 miles an hour, and these winners are expected to take three of the top four in the Federation. Both pools and nom were won by the Manning boys.

Result: 1, 2, 3 Jamie Stevens, Bluey Boughen, Timmy Simper, 2327, 2324, 2229; 4, 5, 6 Manning Brothers & Son, 2219, 2205, 2202.

Wereham also raced from Salisbury (2) when 99 birds were sent by seven members. Rodney Cochrane had another good race in the club, taking the top five positions. His winning Debacker took 1hr 54 mins to fly 139 miles.

Result: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 Rodney Cochrane, 2144, 2143 (two birds), 2035 (two birds); 6 Billy Mellett, 2030.

Fens S.R. Federation had their fourth young bird race from Bovingdon (3) when eight clubs sent 1,158 birds.

The Lynn top partnership of Jamie Stevens, Bluey Boughen and Timmy Simper had a very good race, taking second, third, fourth and seventh Fed. Wereham’s Rodney Cochrane took sixth and ninth. Gaywood winner Will Byrne won 12th, and Pete and Dave Ellwood finished in 20th position.