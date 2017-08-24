Wolves spell double trouble for depleted King’s Lynn Stars

The depleted King’s Lynn Stars ran into double trouble on Wednesday which leaves their play-off hopes hanging by a thread.

It leaves Lynn with four SGB Premiership speedway meetings in four days next week to rescue their top-four hopes.

The Trucks ‘R’ Us Stars lost the first meeting of this double-header 34-58 at the Adrian Flux Arena.

The second was abandoned just before 11pm with the consent of both sides after the minimum number of heats – ten – needed to declare a result, which ended 21-41 to the visitors.

The decision to stage two meetings against the reigning champions backfired as early as the fourth race of the evening when Tomas H Jonasson fell and took team mate Nicklas Porsing with him on the opening lap.

Danish rider Porsing took no further part, while Swede Jonasson was later also withdrawn from the meeting.

Former Young Stars rider Ryan Kinsley – spectating at first – made his debut at this level after a mercy dash to retrieve his equipment.

Kinsley was only coming to watch and to his father to bring his bikes from Cromer. This and other arrangements caused a long 30-minute delay between the two clashes.

Norfolk-born Kinsley said: “I came here to watch, then halfway through the meeting I made the call to my dad to get the bikes here and give it a go for the second meeting.

“I’m based near Cromer, right on the edge, so it was about an hour to get here.

“Yes, it was a good experience. I now know what I’ve got to do to be up at this level. I know how far away I am and hopefully I will get it sorted.”

On the demise of the Young Stars earlier this year and his future plans, he added: “It was a big blow for me, this being my local track.

“I had a few offers as soon as it fell apart and chose to go to Buxton in Deryshire because it’s a weekend track, so I don’t have to sort any time off work to get up there.

“I’m going to see how this year finishes and see what offers come up. I’m not going to go and sign for any teams (yet) this year.”

SGB Premiership A

King’s Lynn Stars 34

Wolverhampton Wolves 58

The Stars were staging only their third double header for the senior team since 1985 in a bid to catch up on fixtures.

The previous ones were October 27, 1992 against Cradley Heath 40-50 and Ipswich 51-38; and October 30, 1994 versus Cradley Heath 51-45 and Coventry 20-16, the latter meeting being abandoned after Heat 6.

Lynn had to operate rider replacement for Michael Palm Toft who was riding in Denmark; while Wolves operated their own ‘R/R’ for collarbone injury victim Sam Masters and fared much better.

The hosts were level for just the first two heats and Wolverhampton managed five maximum 5-1 race victories, including the final two.

Porsing managed one race, one win before his collison with Jonasson, who battled on but also pulled out of his last ride in heat 13 after feeling the effects of the spill.

Lynn Stars: Robert Lambert (captain) 11+1, Thomas Jorgensen 5+1, rider replacement for Michael Palm Toft, Kai Huckenbeck 4, Tomas H. Jonasson 2, Josh Auty 9+1, Nicklas Porsing 3 (withdrawn).

Wolverhampton Wolves: Fredrik Lindgren (capt) 12, Kyle Howarth 9+1, Rory Schlein 12+1, Jacob Thorssell 16+1, Sam Masters R/R, Mark Riss 5+3, Nathan Greaves 4.

SGB Premiership B

Lynn 21 Wolverhampton 36

The hosts were left with four riders after skipper Robert Lambert pulled out with his long-term twisted knee.

The hero of the night was Josh Auty who managed a superhuman 13 races over 24 heats in total, scoring 22+1 points and racking up three wins.

Auty tackled a tactical ride in Heat 8 with Lynn already facing a 20-point deficit. Team mate Thomas Jorgensen shephered Auty through to second to record Lynn’s first heat advantage of this second double-header clash.

Club boss Keith Chapman revealed he had attempted to get the second clash abandoned after the withdrawal of three riders (see back page).

Chapman confirmed that all adults and concessions presenting their tickets will be entitled to £5 refunds to a future home meeting.

l On Monday night, the Stars put up a great fight before eventually losing 49-41 against the Swindon Robins.