World Cup speedway returns to King’s Lynn

Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup action will return to King’s Lynn on Saturday, July 1, 2017.

The Adrian Flux Arena will host Event One of the showpiece competition as Great Britain launch their bid for glory against Australia, USA and Czech Republic.

The Saddlebow Road venue hosted World Cup events for six straight years before missing out in 2016 due to the Race-Off and Final being held at the new National Speedway Stadium in Manchester.

But with the final two rounds of next year’s competition being held in Leszno on July 7 and July 8 respectively, the door has been opened for a return to Norfolk.

The Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup has regularly drawn a big crowd when held at the Adrian Flux Arena, and the news comes as a big boost to the club as they prepare for next season.

Because next year’s Monster Energy SWC Race Off and Final take place at iconic Polish track Leszno, defending champions Poland are seeded straight into the Final.

After the 2016 silver medal-winning GB Lions race at Lynn, the action then moves to Swedish venue Vastervik on Tuesday, July 4, hosted by 2015 champions Sweden.

The FIM qualification round takes place in Latvian capital Riga on June 25 and features the hosts, plus Germany, Italy and Slovenia.

2017 WORLD CUP DRAW

July 1: Event 1 – Lynn: Great Britain, Australia, USA, Czech Republic.

July 4: Event 2 – Vastervik: Sweden, Denmark, Russia, qualification round winner.

July 7: Race Off – Leszno: Runner-up in Event 1, Third place in Event 1, Runner-up in Event 2, Third place in Event 2.

July 8: Final – Leszno: Poland, Winner of Event 1, Winner of Event 2, Winner of the Race Off.