World No.2 Doyle and Swindon in town to face King’s Lynn Stars

Grand Prix star Jason Doyle and his Swindon Robins come to town tomorrow to face the King’s Lynn Stars.

World number two Doyle, along with Lynn’s own World No.4 rider and fellow Australian Chris Holder, is one of the few GP riders still plying their trade in British speedway.

Kings Lynn Roger Warnes Transport Stars ready for the start of the 2014 Elite League season. Team Manager Rob Lyon

Doyle was five points behind SGP World Championship leader Freddie Lindgren going into the third round on Saturday in Latvia, but is now level with Lindgren and just one point behind series leader Patryk Dudek.

The Saddlebow stadium outfit have four more home meetings on successive Wednesdays, including this one at the Adrian Flux Arena, and a consistent run of fixtures is something general manager Rob Lyon hopes the team can capitalise on.

Having had just eight matches in nearly two months up to this point, the Trucks R Us Stars face eight meetings which take them until the end of June – including three clashes with SGB Premiership reigning champions Wolves.

Lyon – who successfully stood in when boss Dale Allitt was ill last week against Rye House – said the team is starting to gel, empathising with struggling rookie Josh Bailey: “We know and understand the situation with Josh and we know it is hard for him.

“But the other six boys are starting to get there and hopefully this run of home meetings will give them a lot of confidence and give them a few more wins.”

Lyon praised German Kai Huckenbeck, who has begun to blossom in scoring 9+1 and 12+2 in his last two matches, and is showing the form he promised when joining the club last year.

Lyon commented: “It’s always hard in the first season and because of the rules last year Kai wasn’t able to drop down into the reserves when he needed some confidence to ride in the top five all the time.

“That was our choice as we put him in at number eight; we wanted some flexibility.

“I think this year he’s showing a bit more of what he’s about. Certainly these types of conditions suit him much better.

“When he’s going, he’s very quick.”

At the weekend the Robins were five points behind Lynn.

Swindon had a Bank Holiday Monday home league clash with Somerset yesterday evening.

SGB Premiership table

Team M W F A Pts

Wolverhampton 10 8 503 409 25

Belle Vue 7 5 332 300 17

Rye House 9 5 405 415 15

King’s Lynn 8 5 356 368 15

Poole 7 3 343 291 14

Swindon 8 2 354 373 10

Somerset 10 3 418 487 9

Leicester 7 1 282 350 6