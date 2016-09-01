50th anniversary for King’s Lynn Macmillan Cancer Support committee

What’s the best way to celebrate a 50th anniversary? How about King’s Lynn’s biggest ever coffee morning.

That is what members of the King’s Lynn committee for Macmillan Cancer Support have decided and they are hoping for a big response when the event is held at Knights Hill Great Barn next Wednesday, September 7, from 10am to 12noon.

Admission is £3 and on the day there will be various art, craft, book and cake stalls, a raffle and fashion rails by Allez Chic.

Since the group was set up in 1966, nearly £2 million has been raised; last year the group raised in the region of £53,000 and this year’s target is £60,000.

When the fundraising committee was first set up, it was to support what was then known as Macmillan Cancer Relief. That charity had been founded in 1911 by Douglas Macmillan following the death of his father, when there was little or no support for patients suffering from cancer – or for their families.

The Rev George Bridge, rector of All Saints’ Church in Lynn, undertook to form the committee and soon had a nucleus of ten volunteers from organisations in the town.

Two of the founder members, Marie Jackson and Gloria Fenton, are still there, having continued their support as the chairmanship was passed on to Keith Goldsworthy, the incomparable Pam Carter (for 30 years), Ruth Swithenbank and, currently, Howard Moore.

This year’s national Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is being held on Friday, September 30; that date wasn’t available for the Knights Hill venue, but it does mean that members of the Lynn committee will be able to support other people’s coffee mornings.