An afternoon of music and art in King’s Lynn

There were art challenges, stalls and live music at the sixth Greyfriars Art Space Festival held on Sunday.
Held in Tower Gardens, opposite Greyfriars Art Space, there were a number of performances throughout the afternoon, including: Daisy’s Cat, the Fried Pirate’, Lee Colville, Yve Mary B, Simon Smith and Callum Brazzo. The members’ exhibition in Greyfriars Art Space was also open. Proceeds from the event will go to Lynn Samaritans.
Pictured above is Josh Warrington. Picture: ADAM FAIRBROTHER mlnf16af08091
