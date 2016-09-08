Award-winning poets sign up for King’s Lynn festival

Top names and award-winning poets have been confirmed for the 32nd King’s Lynn Poetry Festival at the end of the month.

Tony Ellis, festival founder and chairman says: “We have an outstanding line-up and, as ever, we combine some of the most distinguished names in contemporary poetry with others who are at different stages of their careers.”

Wendy Cope

The festival will be held over three days at Lynn Town Hall, starting on Friday, September 30 and continuing over the weekend.

Mr Ellis said: “I am delighted to report we have cracked the problems with the town hall sound system and will have a sound engineer on hand throughout the weekend.

“The festival begins with a bang with a King’s Lynn favourite, Kit Wright, Norfolk poet Heidi Williamson who will be reading from her sec[ond collection, and also the calm clarity of Lachlan Mackinnon.

“Saturday starts with our traditional discussion, this year dealing with poetry in translation from Homer to the present day and under the firm hand of the chairman, John Lucas.

“Matthew Caley returns to our festival to lead the Saturday afternoon session when he will be joined by National Poetry competition winner Christopher James and the Philip Larkin prize winner Mel Prior.

“In the evening the hugely popular Wendy Cope appears with the wonderful senior poet, Alan Brownjohn, now 86 and writing as well as ever.

“Through out connection with Arc publishing we can also bring one of the outstanding poets from Spain, Josep Lluís Aguiló, and the great Anglo-Jewish writer Elaine Feinstein.

“Long-term admirers of the festival will be thrilled to see the now legendary Gavin Ewart receives homage and a salute in what would have been his centenary year.

“Gavin delighted us at our first ten festivals, until his death. He made us laugh and he made us thoughtful; both he and his poetry were a joy.

“The event will be chaired by his great friend, Kit Wright.”

Tickets at £37.50 for all three days, or £8.50 per event, (student discounts available) can be obtained from Mr Ellis on 01553 691661 (office hours) or 01553 761919 (other times); email to enquiries@lynnlitfests.com

You can also visit the website www.lynnlitfests.com for more information.