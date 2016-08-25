Bank holiday art for all around West Norfolk

Art lovers have a wide choice of exhibitions to enjoy over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Wash Art Group have even recruited a new member – ‘Rose Madder’ – to promote their show. Rose Madder is a familiar name among artists, being the name of a rose-coloured pigment.

The exhibition is at Snettisham Methodist Church on Saturday from 10am-5pm, then 1-5pm on Sunday and 10am-5pm on Monday.

HUNSTANTON Art Group has an exhibition on Saturday and Sunday in the basement of the town hall from 10am to 4pm each day. The club is supporting the charity of its choice this year, EACH, East Anglia Children’s Hospice, by offering a percentage of any sales plus all sales from art books.

CASTLE RISING TUESDAY ART GROUP is holding an “affordable art sale” at South Creake Memorial Pavilion from 10am to 5pm on Sunday. There will be a large selection of oil paintings, watercolours, mixed media, pottery and greetings cards.

TIN BARN at Creake Abbey, North Creake, is the venue for drawings by Harry Cory Wright, presented by Davina Barber who says: “I hope you will join me to celebrate Harry’s beautiful drawings, being shown as a body of work for the first time ... and enjoy this collection of original drawings inspired by a coastline we know and love.” The exhibition is open from 11am-9pm on Sunday (drinks and music from 6pm) and from 10am-4pm on Monday.

RINGSTEAD Village Hall is the venue for local artist Bryan Harford holding his final summer exhibition this weekend. It opens on Friday and continues through to Monday, 10am-5.30pm daily.

ST MATTHEW’S CHURCH in Sutton Bridge is holding an art exhibition which opens on Saturday and continues to next Friday, September 2. There will be around 300 paintings by more than 100 artists, both professional and amateur. Light lunches and refreshments will be available each day and many artists will be present to discuss their work or for visitors to watch them paint in the church.

A percentage of the proceeds from the sale of paintings will go to church funds. The exhibition is open from 10am-6pm on Saturday, noon to 6pm on Sunday, 10am-6pm from Monday to Thursday and finally 10am-4pm on Friday. Admission is free.

HEACHAM residents and visitors are invited to see a collection of photographs from local clubs and individuals which is being put together for an exhibition at the Old Friends Hall, Sunnyside, Heacham. Entry is free and the doors are open from 10am-4.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.