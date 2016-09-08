Book in for guided tour of Gayton Hall gardens

A special gardening event at Gayton Hall gardens is being arranged by horticulture charity Perennial.

Seldom open to the public, this fine Georgian house is surrounded by 20-acre spring-fed water gardens and, in the company of head gardener Damon Hill, it is an opportunity to enjoy these rare and peaceful waterside gardens at leisure.

Gayton Hall gardens

The private residence of the Marsham family, Gayton Hall is a fine Georgian house which is surrounded by rare and beautiful spring-fed water gardens. The hall and its gardens were bought in 1880 as part of a sporting estate and have remained in the family ever since.

With its classical and elegant bow front and large windows, Gayton Hall is Grade II listed, as are its islands which dominate the view to the west.

This rambling 20-acre water garden, with over two miles of paths, contains lawns, lakes, streams, bridges and woodland which have inspired many artists over the years. Mr Hill will be the guide through the grounds to peruse the traditional and waterside borders, a variety of unusual trees and shrubs which have been planted over the years and enjoy the abundance of autumn colour.

After a light lunch, guests will have another opportunity to revisit favourite areas.

This visit on Wednesday, September 21, is from 10.30am-2.30pm; tickets are £65 (includes lunch) and proceeds go toward helping Perennial support horticulturists in need. To book tickets visit http://perennial.org.uk/events/gayton-hall-gardens