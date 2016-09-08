Circus fun returns to King’s Lynn

The circus is back in town – and a highlight is the appearance of Norfolk’s very own human cannonball.

This star turn is by Captain Flying Bear, real name Shane Bear, who comes from Gorleston – and he was celebrating with the troupe on Tuesday when he became a dad.

“That was a bit special for us all,” said Jan Erik Brenner, boss of Mr Fips Wonder Circus which has set up at Knights Hill farm shop, just outside Lynn, with a new show.

With entertainment for all the family, the show opens today (Thursday) and will continue through to Sunday week, September 18.

There are performances daily except on Monday and Tuesday and for show times and ticket details, call the box office on 07719 877422. Unreserved seats are available at every performance and the box office is open on site from 10am to 8pm daily.