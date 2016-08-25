Classic cars and canines top the bill at Thornham Family Fun Day

This year’s Thornham Family Fun Day and Dog Show looks to be bigger and better than ever.

Held on the playing field and the adjacent village hall, it all starts at noon on Sunday and runs through to 4.30pm, with a packed programme to entertain all the family.

Hunstanton Concert Band will set the tone at the start with their lively selection of popular music with a swing.

And following the great success of the dog show last year it returns with a number of fun competitions to finish with a ‘best in show’ award; registration opens at 12.30pm with entry fee of £1 per category.

The classic car display has been a long-standing feature of the Thornham event and organiser John Needham anticipates another excellent turnout.

Vintage and classic cars of all shapes and sizes with gleaming chrome and paintwork and enthusiastic owners are sure to draw attention.

A bottle of Champagne will be awarded to owner of the most popular vehicle in a public vote.

On the playing field there will be many attractions for children including games, crafts, competitions and face painting, a bouncy castle and slide.

Inside the village hall a number of quality stalls with goods for sale will offer something different in addition to a raffle and tombola.

Refreshments, a barbecue and a bar will be available during the day. Admission is £2 for adults which includes a lucky number draw for a meal for two at a popular local venue as first prize; accompanied children admitted free.

Proceeds from the event will go to support Thornham Village Hall and playing field in its maintenance and development programme.

The following day, Bank Holiday Monday, sees a new initiative from the successful and growing Thornham Cricket Club, with a six-a-side cricket competition. A number of local sides have been invited to take part by cricket stalwart Steve Lucas, and there is a cash prize for the winning team. A bar will be available and families, supporters and cricket enthusiasts are all welcome to attend. Admission is free, with the cricket club and hall trustees hoping this will become an annual event.

CLENCHWARTON’S village fun day is being held on Saturday from 10am to 4pm to raise funds for a new community centre. There will be an array of games and stalls on the village playing field in Hall Road with something for all the family, including a traditional coconut shy, a bouncy castle, inflatable slide and a range of beauty stalls. There will also be hot food stalls and live music from two local bands.