Coffee, cake and get creative at King’s Lynn Museum

Visitors to Lynn Museum’s Coffee, Cake and Collections morning on Wednesday are being given the opportunity to get creative and have a go at drawing their dream room!

Families and people of all ages are encouraged to ‘Pop in for £1’ to enjoy free tea, coffee and cake while letting their imaginations run free.

If creativity isn’t your forte, then do not fear! Go along for a chance to see Lynn Museum’s collection of photos taken after the Fairstead Estate was built that will be on show as inspiration.

This is all looking ahead to an event from March 2017, when Norwich Castle Museum, Lynn Museum’s sister site, is hosting the V&A Museum of Childhood’s Small Stories: At Home in a Dolls’ House.

This will be a touring exhibition of 12 of their finest dolls’ houses in a chronology running from the early 18th century to the 21st, brought to life through the stories of their inhabitants.

In the run up to this exciting new show, people from Norfolk and beyond are being encouraged to submit ideas and drawings of their dream room – and Lynn Museum wants to give its visitors the chance to get involved.

Visitors to the Coffee, Cake and Collections morning will be provided with paper and craft materials to help their drawings come to life.

What will it be? A room of disco balls, an indoor flower meadow, a room filled with drawings of your favourite pet, or your own cosy and comfy sofa transported to exotic new surroundings!

If your submission is chosen you will have the chance to make your room in 3D for display in Norwich Castle’s prime temporary exhibition space, which attracts 60,000 visitors per show, and to attend the exclusive exhibition private view opening event at the Castle on Friday, March 3.

Around 20-25 designs will be chosen to go forward for the Dream House 2017 exhibit and Norwich Castle aims to display all drawings received in the gallery too, on an associated digital slideshow.

The Lynn Museum event on Wednesday is from 10.30am to 12noon.