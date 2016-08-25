Counting Coins to headline at King’s Lynn gig

Hull-based band Counting Coins are the headline act at the First Thursdays gig at Bar Red in Lynn next Thursday.

They play ska, punk, gypsy and hip-hop and have built up a reputation of providing energetic live shows, getting the crowds bouncing, since forming in 2009.

Counting Coins – pictured right – were scheduled to play in June, but had to pull out at the last minute through personal reasons.

Doors open at 7pm for this gig which will see A Damned Revolution as main support, a hip-hop collective with a wide and unique mix of genres.

Local indi and rock four-piece band Smoking with Indians are also on the bill, as well as local acoustic artist Zen Lunatic. Advance tickets are just £1.50 and available from www.wegottickets.com/MGLWpromotions

For more information on this and future events visit www.facebook.com/MGLWpromotions