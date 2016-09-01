Discover the history of King’s Lynn’s finest gems

A day of discovery is on offer for visitors to Lynn on Sunday, September 11 when a host of historic events will be held around the town.

The annual Lynn Heritage Open Day is a celebration of local history and architecture and is hosted by Lynn’s Civic Society withWest Norfolk Council and other local groups.

Early Spring Sunshine in The Walks King's Lynn The Red Mount Chapel ANL-160316-164603009

Chairwoman of the Civic Society Alison Gifford explained that, among the expansive programme of events, visitors will have the chance to see and comment on plans for various historic buildings in the town.

Mrs Gifford said: “There will be the opportunity to look at the proposed plans for the previously-neglected Wenns pub.”

She added that there would be a chance to influence and comment on the future of the arts project at the Shakespeare Barn which is behind the Guildhall of St George.

The host of activities will also include a medieval market on the Saturday Market Place, baroque dance at the Old Town Hall and a vintage film hosted by the Community Film Club at Marriott’s Warehouse.

King's Lynn Town Hall on the Saturday Market Place. ENGANL00120121022105137

In total, there will be 67 different places of interest to explore during the course of the day, with the majority of events running from 10am to 4pm.

Houses, offices, gardens, churches, chapels, cemeteries, towers, tunnels and a temple which is not usually open to the public are all listed for visit.

As in previous years, a free vintage bus service is to be run to transport visitors between key places in the town.

The service will run every half hour from 10am to 4pm leaving from the bus station and heading to the Hardwick, and then back again.

Fancy taking part in “living history”? You can do that, too, by getting the ferry across the Great Ouse, as Lynn residents have done since at least 1285, which was vital at the time as the nearest bridge was in St German’s. The ferry costs £1.10 for children and £1.50 for adults to go towards the upkeep of the ferry.

There are seven ‘new’ additions to the annual bumper day of history. Just one of these is the chance to take a ride on a miniature train in the Walks thanks to Lynn’s Model Engingeers Society.

Baxter’s Plain will host fun activities for children which will include a Make Your Own Coat of Arms where youngsters will learn about the meaning behind these symbols.

Archives dating back 800 years including royal charters from 1204, as well as deeds and accounts from the 13th century will all be on display at the Town Hall.

To find out more about all the different events running throughout the day, visit: www.kingslynncivicsociety.co.uk where you can find a full brochure with times, places and further details.