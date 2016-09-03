Extended deadline for Downham Heritage and Learning Centre competition

A children’s story writing competition organised by Discover Downham Heritage and Learning Centre has had its deadline extended.

The contest for First World War-inspired creative writing pieces was due to close on September 1, but it will now end on Wednesday, September 14.

To commemorate 100 years since the Battle of the Somme, children – aged 7 to 10, and 11 to 14 – are invited to write a short piece of creative writing.

You can enter by posting your story to Discover Donwham Heritage Centre, 30 Priory Road, Downham Market. PE38 9JS.

Alternatively, you can submit it via email to learning@discoverdownham.org.uk.

Ensure to include your name, age and contact details, and include a return address.