Free discovery day at Bury St Edmunds dance school

Stagecoach, the singing and dancing school in Bury St Edmunds, is hosting a free discovery day tomorrow.

The school has been providing quality part-time training in singing, dancing and acting for more than 10 years.

Principal Caroline Ranson said: “Every child has to go for an interview or talk in front of a people and interact with people and Stagecoach gives them the confidence to be able to do this with ease, as well as having lots of fun and learning new skills they can use in the future.”

The discovery day takes place between 2.15 and 3.45pm. Call 01284 762988 for further details or just come along on the day.

For further information on Stagecoach, visit: www.stagecoach.co.uk/burystedmunds