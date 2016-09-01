Full programme for Beachamwell Country Fair

As the summer holidays draw to a close, one of Breckland’s prettiest villages is preparing for its biennial fête and country fair on Saturday.

Taking place on and around the village green at Beachamwell, the last event in 2014 attracted a large attendance and was generally agreed to be one of the biggest and best yet.

Local organisers are planning another bumper family day out for all the family with a feast of entertainment and fun from noon to 5pm.

Country fair favourites on offer include a dog show and clay pigeon shoot and there will be a number of traditional games.

The Misfit Molly Dancers will be performing traditional Fenland dances in their distinctive dress and blackened faces.

Beachamwell bric-a-brac marquee will be back and there will be stalls selling a wide range of work by local artists and crafts people. A barbecue, food and drink outlets will be provided.

Leah Spencer, from the Beachamwell Memorial Hall Committee which organises the fête, said: “Lots of the stalls and attractions from last time have been keen to come again. We have added more attractions and this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever.”