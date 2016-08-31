Fun day helps Clenchwarton hub plans

The Clenchwarton Community Centre Project took its first steps towards the dream of building a new village hub by hosting a fun day on Saturday.

More than £900 was raised from the day with officials leading the campaign trying to raise around £7,000 to pay for an architect to develop a proposal of the building.

Clenchwarton Fun Day to raise funds for a new community centre. Mark Flowers ANL-160828-084837009

The aim is to build a new complex on the site of the playing field, to replace the existing Memorial Hall, on Black Horse Road.

Audrey Winter, secretary of the Clenchwarton Community Centre Project, said: “The day went really well and it was nice getting everyone in the village together.

“We had lots of support. Members from Clenchwarton Bowls Club did a raffle, while Dick Ropa Entertainments gave us a PA system to use and donated three stalls for us to make money from.

“It was busy for the majority of the day and there was something for everyone.”

Clenchwarton Fun Day to raise funds for a new community centre. DJ Hyam 4 ANL-160828-084812009

Attractions included an inflatable assault course, provided by the Motiv8 gym, live music, a bouncy castle and a range of craft stalls in the Memorial Hall and a car boot sale.

More information about the campaign can be found by searching for Clenchwarton Community Centre Project on Facebook.