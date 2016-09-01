‘Heritage Too’ events at All Saints’ Church in King’s Lynn

Three “Heritage Too” events are being held at All Saints’ Church in King’s Lynn.

They start next Thursday, September 8, at 7.30pm with a lecture by Michael Begley on other faces of the town of the ‘Merchant Princes’; tickets £6 available at the door.

Michael writes: “We’ve all heard about the merchants of Lynn and even know the names of some such as the Thoresbys and the Turners – men whose buildings we point to and claim as heritage. But what of the other men and women who made up the community of Lynn through the ages? Men like the seamen, for instance, who manned the ships that carried the cargoes that made the fortunes that built the churches and the gildhalls. And what of their families and their houses?”

On, Sunday, September 11 at 4pm, Sing We and Chant It is a programme of early music song and dance to conclude Heritage Open Day.

Sing We and Chant It is performed by U3A Groups, refreshments available before the concert. No tickets – donations are requested.

Finally, on Sunday, October 9 at 3.30pm, the veteran pianist and composer Paul Johnson recalls music which inspired him during and after the Second World War when, as a pupil at the former King Edward VII Grammar School, he was present at recitals given by leading performers of the day on the very same piano. Music by Bach, Schubert and Debussy. No tickets – donations are requested.