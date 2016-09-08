Hunstanton Showboat centre is praised by David ‘Kid’ Jensen

Radio legend David ‘Kid’ Jensen visited The Fabulous Showboat family entertainment centre in Hunstanton to broadcast live on its customer radio station, Jackpot FM.

While on air, Jensen praised staff and customers for their efforts in helping to raise over £500,000 for CHIPS – a charity founded by the UK gaming industry which provides specialised powered wheelchairs for young people with severe mobility problems.

Taking time out of his busy schedule, Jensen met fans and customers at the venue and was live on air for nearly two hours.

He spoke about his career in radio and provided ‘shout outs’ to customers and staff regarded as top CHIPS fundraisers.

Parent company Praesepe Group, which operates four other family entertainment centres plus eight Beacon Bingo clubs and 145 Cashino adult gaming centres across the UK, has so far presented over 100 custom built wheelchairs to children up and down the country since it began working with the CHIPS charity in 2005.

Commenting on the visit to Hunstanton, Jensen said: “Today has been great and I believe organisations which dedicate time to raising money for such deserving charities, such as CHIPS, should certainly receive recognition for their efforts.”

David ‘Kid’ Jensen came to fame broadcasting on Radio Luxembourg, followed by a move to the UK. He acquired the nickname ‘Kid’ since he was the youngest radio presenter in Europe at the time, joining BBC Radio 1 and then Capital Radio for more than a decade, where he became the host of the Nescafe Network Chart Show.

He moved on to London’s Heart 106.2 before returning to the Capital Radio Group, this time as the mid-morning presenter on its Gold network.