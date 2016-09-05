King’s Lynn bookworms complete their summer challenge

A group of West Norfolk youngsters were presented with medals and certificates at Gaywood Library on Sunday for taking part in the summer reading challenge.

The challenge takes place every year during the six-week school holidays and more than 300 children were involved across the county.

After signing up, children are expected to read at least six library books of their choice to complete the challenge.

There are exclusive rewards to collect along the way and youngsters who manage to read 20 books or more become super achievers.

During the afternoon, the library also presented prizes for their Minecraft competition, where children were asked to design a Minecraft head/character.