King’s Lynn dates for the Doin Different book tour

The Doin’ Different book tour by Gareth Calway enters its fifth and final month with two shows in Lynn.

These will be held next Friday and Saturday, September 2 and 3.

The book, which showcases 39 new ballads from the East of England – including music, pictures, links to audio and video versions along with the lyrics – is a collaboration with 12 Norfolk musicians who have set Calway’s lyrics to music.

Recent successful shows have been staged by Gareth (with musician Anto Morra with whom he makes up the duet Gamorra) at the Atrium in North Walsham and at Lynn’s Folk in the Town weekend.

The September 2 gig is at True’s Yard Museum and showcases Gareth’s work with The Fried Pirates, who will perform four ballads from the book along with a salty set of sea ballads which add up to a fascinating history of the fishing industry, of special relevance to the port of Lynn.

Gareth will add spoken word and musical duets about Lynn and Norfolk with the harpist Vanessa Wood-Davies (late of the Welsh International Eisteddfod) who together are known as Lovehearts and Redwine.

The Fried Pirates and Lovehearts and Redwine are two of four new folk bands formed to carry out the Doin’ Different project, all of them now touring and successful in their own right. The show will start with the first ballad in the book, The Ballad of Fiddlers Hill, which was the origin of the whole project in 2012.

True’s Yard is celebrating its anniversary this year and Gareth and the Fried Pirates are proud to be involved in this high profile charity event. The show begins at 6pm and runs until 8pm with an interval. Tickets, available at True’s yard, are £10 inclusive of wine and nibbles and all proceeds will go to the museum.

Visit http://truesyard.co.uk/event/songs-sea-lynn-ballads/?instance_id=20

The next night, the show moves to Marriott’s Warehouse Upstairs for ‘The English Civil War and Other Stories’.

Lynn historian Dr Paul Richards and Gareth are once again teaming up to deliver a fascinating insight into the history of Lynn.

Dr Richards will speak about Lynn in the 1620s-1660s and the impact of Puritanism and the Revolution on the town.

Gareth’s ballads will provide a fresh interpretation of some of the characters involved in the Civil War, as well as other figures linked to King’s Lynn, from King John to Fanny Burney.

Gareth will be joined by harpist Vanessa Wood Davies and musician Tim Chipping (of Longshoredrift) - who have composed music for many of the ballads and will be peforming alongside him.

Gareth will also be presenting the Marriott’s Warehouse Trust with a cannonball from the 1643 siege of Lynn, which was fired from West Lynn during a terrifying three week bombardment!

Tickets for The English Civil War in Lynn and other stories are £5 each and are available from True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum (10am-3.30pm Tues-Sat), contact the Museum on 01553 770479 or info@truesyard.co.uk. You can also visit http://www.marriottswarehousetrust.co.uk/#/events/4577577588

Doin’ Different is on sale at Waterstones, True’s Yard and Hanse House and will be on sale at both shows; contact Gareth on 01485 571828 or via www.garethcalway.co.uk