King’s Lynn is left enchanted by fairytale wonderland

Scores of families had their wishes come true on Sunday when Lynn town centre was turned into a enchanted wonderland for the Fairytale and Legends day.

From princesses to superheroes, Otto the Otter and Ted the Fox, right through to dragon Kirinya and her goblin queen, the event provided the perfect opportunity for an abundance of delight.

Fairytales and Legends in King's Lynn - Sophie Lusk (3, left) and Lucy English (7) have thier faces painted. ANL-160821-222824009

Organised by West Norfolk and the Vancouver Quarter, the day was part of programme of free public events designed to support the town centre economy.

Vancouver Quarter manager Abbie Panks said: “The event was incredibly-well attended and the feedback we’ve received has been so positive.

“The numbers coming into town on Sunday were up considerably and the figures were also up year-on-year.

“It’s so nice to put on a free event where so many children and their families could come along and get involved with all of the activities and meet so many characters.

Fairytales and Legends in King's Lynn - Learning the Cinderella dance in the Corn Exchange ANL-160821-222813009

“It was heart-warming to see.”

Miss Panks added: “We held a number of the activites at different venues across the town centre to give people the opportunity to move around to parts of the town which they perhaps wouldn’t have got to see.

“There is always something happening in the town and King’s Lynn has a very strong calendar of events.

“This month we’ve had Mods and Rockers, the folk event and Fairytales and Legends and next month we’ve got the classic cars and the heritage open day.”

A jam-packed programme kept families busy throughout the day.

Families got up close and personal with the Goblin Queen and her huge and ancient dragon Kirinya, who roamed around the Vancouver Quarter and town centre on a mystical mission.

Among the activities were a number of workshops, including fairy flowers, a superhero and princess masks, treasure chest, along with Cinderella’s Ball in the Corn Exchange, and a giant superhero photo booth in the Vancouver Quarter.