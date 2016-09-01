King’s Lynn Players to stage Legally Blonde - The Musical

Tickets are now on sale for the King’s Lynn Players’ latest musical extravaganza, Legally Blonde - The Musical.

It will be staged at Lynn Arts Centre and is based on the hit 2001 Hollywood film, Legally Blonde, which starred Reese Witherspoon, while the show took Broadway and the West End by storm.

Taking lead role in the Players’ stage version will be Bryony Ding and the show centres on Elle Woods, a girl who loves to be pampered and shop ‘til she drops!

But don’t let that seemingly ‘dumb blonde’ appearance fool you. This sorority sister is smarter than she seems and doesn’t take no for an answer!

When her boyfriend Warner dumps her for someone more ‘serious’ she vows to ditch the credit card and pick up her books to study.

Ready to revamp her image, Elle goes where no Delta Nu sorority girl has gone before ... Harvard Law School, but she struggles to fit in and do well.

Legally Blonde will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Harvard’s blondest new student and features hit songs such as ‘Omigod you Guys’, ‘Bend and Snap’, ‘Whipped into Shape’ and ‘Legally Blonde’.

The award-winning Lynn Players enjoyed success with Whistle Down the Wind in 2014 and with The Addams Family - The Musical last year and are looking to continue the run with Legally Blonde, sponsored by the Lynn News, which opens on Wednesday, November 16 and continues nightly at 7.30pm to Saturday, November 19; there is also a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

n Tickets are £14.50 and £13.50 for concessions and are available at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk or the box office on 01553 764864.