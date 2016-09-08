King’s Lynn Rotarians support Nelson’s Journey

Rotarians at King’s Lynn have honoured a pledge they made to give more support to a charity helping bereaved children and young people.

In November last year the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn donated a cheque to the King’s Lynn branch of Nelson’s Journey – and promised there was more to come.

During a ladies’ supper evening in July, representatives from the charity gave a presentation on the work of Nelsons Journey, which has a facility at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, at Hillington.

They explained the need for certain items which would be invaluable to the staff and children and the Rotarians’ pledge for further support was followed up with the presentation of a cheque for £500 which allowed the charity to purchase the items they needed.

The Rotarians have also said they will fund a visit to the pantomime later in the year.

Our photograph, taken at The Norfolk Hospice, shows Michael Pellizzaro, president of the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn and Adam White, children’s support worker for Nelson’s Journey, with the cheque for £500 and the items purchased with the donation. Photo: SUPPLIED