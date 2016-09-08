King’s Lynn setting for First World War new novel

A new novel based in Lynn which features local families and the experiences of the men fighting in the First World War has just been published.

A Place For Freddy is written by Tim Naderson – real name Tim Anderson – who was born in Gaywood and now lives in Buckinghamshire.

The story opens in 1987 when graduate Kate Scott is spending her summer in Lynn, visiting her uncle Freddy Scott who lives in a flat in the High Street.

Freddy was a lucky man, or so he had been told, but he was not so sure. He had survived the First World War and was in good health. He had a troubled mind, however and it was not until Kate visited him that he determined to put his mind at rest by revisiting his past.

Kate agrees to help Freddy to write his memoirs, and as part of this they decide to drive to Belgium and France, and on to Italy, to visit the places that were important to Freddy during the war.

She learns that Freddy and his brothers were Territorials and were called up as soon as the declaration of war was made in August, 1914.

On visiting the war cemeteries Freddy reveals the stories of the men that he served with, and who died, including his older brother Edwin.

Freddy and Edwin had been sweet on the same girl, Constance Mann, the daughter of a local engineer and business owner in King’s Lynn; but they fall out over her, and Edwin is killed before they can be reconciled…

Tim has dedicated the book to family and friends, the Edwardian Territorials who served in the First World War and “also to my ancestors, half of whom tilled the land in Saddlebow for several centuries, and the other half who were North Enders”.

Born in 1952, he attended Highgate Infants, St James Primary and then King Edward VII Grammar School from 1963 to 1970 before going on to Nottingham University.

He served with the Royal Anglian Regiment, 1st Battalion before working for various companies in the food, chemical, and semi-conductor sectors, living and working in the UK, the USA, the Netherlands, Ireland and South Korea.

Having retired in 2011 to become a writer, his first book, The Bristol Gunners, covered the history of the Gloucestershire Volunteer Artillery 1859 to 2014 and was published in 2013,

Tim said: “This novel may make an ideal Christmas present for a relative who is interested in military history, especially King’s Lynn in the Great War. It is priced at £15 on Amazon.”