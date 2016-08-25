Level 42 top the bill at Holkham concert

Bank holiday weekend concerts have proved to be a huge success at Holkham Hall and it should be no different on Saturday with a special 80s Celebration.

Top of the bill are Level 42 and also on the bill are Go West, Big Country, Heatwave and Jaki Graham.

Concert-goers enjoy the atmosphere in the grounds of Holkham Hall

With the spectacular 18th century grand Palladian mansion as a backdrop, past Holkham concerts have featured Status Quo, Elton John and Jools Holland.

This time it’s all about acts from the 1980s who have enjoyed national and international fame.

The headliners are the pop, rock and jazz funk band Level 42, featuring legendary bass player Mark King. The band is a multi-million selling 80s success story selling in excess of 30 million albums worldwide, as well as enjoying top ten singles including Lessons In Love, Something About You, Leaving Me Now, Running in the Family and Hot Water.

Joining Level 42 and special guests on the Holkham stage for the 80s Celebration will be Go West, formed in 1982 by Peter Cox and Richard Drunnie, who are best known for their international top ten hits We Close Our Eyes, Call Me, King Of Wishful Thinking and Faithful.

Joining the impressive line-up are the legendary Scottish rockers Big Country remembered for hits such as Harvest Home, Fields of Fire (400 miles), Chance, Wonderland and Look Away. Their unique use of guitar-driven sounds are combined with the sound of bagpipes, fiddles and an array of other familiar Scottish instruments.

Heatwave, who enjoyed chart success from 1975 through to the mid-1980s, had hits such as Too Hot To Handle, Boogie Nights and Always and Forever.

Jaki Graham is a three times Grammy-nominated British singer and songwriter. Following her hit version of Could It Be I’m Falling In Love with David Grant, she scored further top 20 hits, including Round and Round, Breaking Away and Set Me Free. In 1994 her version of Ain’t Nobody reached number 1 in the US billboard dance charts.

Completing line-up is Nathan Moore from Brother Beyond who enjoyed a number 2 hit here in the UK with The Harder I Try.

Tickets for the concert are £39.50 available from the Live Promotions website or from Holkham ticket office in person (or call 01328 713111). Gates open at 5pm and the concert starts at 7pm finishing at 11pm.

For further info visit http://www.holkham.co.uk/events/open-air-concerts/level-42-go-west-2016