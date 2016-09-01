Local history theme in King’s Lynn talk series

The popular True’s Talks at the True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum in King’s Lynn returns for a 12th series later this month.

They cover a variety of local history subjects from historical crimes in Lynn, to the life of Wisbech-born Octavia Hill and the intriguing ‘The £6,000,000 Corpse: The Forgotten Treasure of Hardwick Road Cemetery’.

A must for anyone interested in local history, the True’s Talks are held on Thursdays at 1pm starting on September 29 and contine through to November 17. Admission is free, but by ticket only, as numbers are limited, so booking is essential and the tickets are available now at the museum.

The opening talk, by local historian Dr Paul Richards, will look at Lynn and the importance of King John (1216-2016).

October 6: Dr Julian Litten, Hardwick Road Cemetery; October 13: Tricia McCarron, historical crimes; October 20: Peter Clayton, Octavia Hill; October 27: Christopher Pope, RAF Marham since the Second World War;

November 3: Kenneth Penn, Bishop Herbert and the origins of Lynn; November 10, Tony Kirby, churches and chapels in the landscape; November 17: Simon Massen, old picture postcards.

True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum is a heritage site and town museum which tells the fascinating story of Lynn’s fishing community, of the men, women and families of the Old North End.

Opened in 1991 due to the tireless efforts of Pat Midgley and the Northenders, it celebrates its silver jubilee this year.

The talks programme is part of a series of events connected with the museum’s Pat Midgley Research Centre, which received Heritage Lottery Funding last year.

Facilities for local and family history research include a reference library, archive rooms, a reading room and the town’s only sound archive.

For more information call the Museum on 01553 770479 or email info@truesyard.co.uk; visit the Museum’s website or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.