Marshland St James yard sale supports construction fund

Marshland St James held a yard sale on bank holiday Monday to raise money in support of the village community centre construction fund.
It raised £140, which may seem small compared to the £700,000 Lottery grant the project has just won but as organiser Jean Didwell said: “It was a great community event which introduced neighbours and created friendships.” She also gave special thanks was to the St James Chapel for organising the refreshments. Those wishing to support project can buy a brick for £10 by contacting David Gathercole on 07774 492330. Pictured above, Mrs Didwell and some of her sale items, with husband Philip and grandson Oliver Didwell, five. mlnf16pm08273
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.