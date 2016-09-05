New BBC cookery competition is looking for Britain’s best home cooks from our county

Hot on the heels of hit BBC food competition The Great British Bake Off, contestants are being sought for a new BBC2 cooking competition looking for Britain’s Best Home Cooks.

Production company Voltage TV is looking for people from our county who are passionate about cooking to take part in Family Food Fight.

They want to hear from people who are renowned for their home cooked dishes. Perhaps you have a family recipe that’s been passed down for generations or it’s a real family event every time you get the pots and pans out and cook.

To enter simply email food@voltage.tv for details.