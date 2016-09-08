Norfolk Symphony Orchestra invitation to string players

This year’s annual “string weekend” with the Norfolk Symphony Orchestra is being staged at the beautiful Yorke Trust in South Creake.

It opens next Friday, September 16, with Benjamin Britten’s Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge, followed by Warlock’s Capriol Suite. Matters continue all day on Saturday in two sessions and an early evening public play-through at St. Mary’s Church; overnight accommodation is available.

The NSO is on the look-out for new string players who would like to be part of the fun such as violinists, viola players, cellists and double bass players. All are welcome.

It should be great fun and Philip Hesketh, the NSO’s expert musical director, and leader Philippa Barton will both be on hand to help.

You are invited to take a chance and go to http://www.nso-uk.co.uk for details or email chairman@nso-uk.co.uk.