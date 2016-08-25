Rachel-Fest special day at Downham Market Club

Fun, music and fundraising is the name of the game at Rachel-Fest being staged at the Downham Market Club on Sunday.

And it will also celebrate the memory and life of Rachel Lynskey, who died shortly after last year’s inaugural event was held.

The Vulpes

The club states on its Facebook page: “We are doing this in memory of the wonderful lady that was Rachel Lynskey. We know that she was very dear to a lot of our members and local members of our community and what better way to keep her in our memories than to raise money for this very worthy cause (the Macmillan Cancer Unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital).

“Secondly we wanted to do something a little different. We would like to donate some of the money raised towards Festival Too.

“Many of us utilise and enjoy this event and it is all for free, but they need to raise money for a new stage so let’s try and help them on their way so that we can carry on enjoying this fabulous, local annual event.”

Triston Finnis, of Twisted Melon Promotions, who hosted last year’s festival, is again much involved and he said: “Rachel’s family, Downham Market Club and myself have decided this will now become an annual event.

The Killing Culture

“This year we will again be raising funds for the Macmillan Unit and also a donation will be made to Festival Too as a gesture to the local music scene.

“In fact the Downham Club will be raising funds over the whole weekend with various events and details can be found on both their website and Facebook pages.

“Rachel-Fest is from 1pm to 9pm on Sunday and bands performing include Among The Citizens, Vulpes, The Killing Culture, No Way Home plus a very special performance from ‘Run It’s DMC’ the Downham Market Club band and last, but definitely not least, Rachel’s husband Pat’s band Off The Wagon.

“As well as a fantastic line up of local musical talent and loads of guest ciders at only £2 a pint there will be a barbecue, bouncy castle, raffle, stalls, car boot, face painting and much much more.”