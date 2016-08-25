Sedgeford church festival set to flourish

St Mary’s Church in Sedgeford is preparing for a busy bank holiday weekend as it hosts its annual flower festival and craft fair from today until Sunday.

Visitors can expect to see a variety of exhibits based on the theme of celebration, from 10am to 5pm each day.

Stalls and live music from All That Jazz will also be on offer.

Churchwarden Pam Goddard said this year had been a very busy one for the church so far, as it was closed for sixth months while essential repairs and improvement work was carried out.

Pictured are: Menai Lamb, left, and Pam Goddard, right, with one of Menai’s displays called Carnival.

