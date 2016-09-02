Shouldham flower festival is bloomin’ lovely

Flower Festival at All Saints Church Shouldham Flower Festival organiser Ann Hullah with her display Valentines Day, sponsored by Mary Button ANL-160829-080648009

There was no shortage of age diversity at the three-day Shouldham Flower Festival, which took place on Saturday, at All Saints Church, with participants as young as nine and as old as 94 contributing to the 30 floral displays.

The theme this year was Great British Days, covering everything from Easter to the World Cup final. The event raised £1,830 which will go towards supporting the church. Ann Hullah gave a special thanks to the sponsors and volunteers and said: “Without the generosity of these people the event could not take place.”

