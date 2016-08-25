Snettisham group prepares for Christmas

A car boot held at Snettisham on Saturday will help raise funds for a Christmas Day celebration “with all the trimmings” for the village’s elderly people.

The fundraiser, close to Snettisham Memorial Hall, raised almost £500 with Dee Burak, one of the organisers, saying: “It was a good amount considering the weather.”

The festive bash is organised by the Snettisham Pensioners’ Annual Meal (SPAM) group, whose next fundraising venture will be a coffee morning and bring-and-buy as their next on September 13.

For the last 39 years, a special subsidised dinner and evening entertainment has been arranged to give elderly people the chance to celebrate Christmas Day together rather than spending it alone.

Pictured above, from left, are organiser Dee Burak, Stan Burak, Rita Fry, Arthur Clarkson, Rod Forster, Peter Bradshaw and Jan Sexton. mlnf16pm08213