Something for everyone at West Winch fun day

There was something for everyone at the William Burt Centre’s annual family fun day in West Winch on the bank holiday Sunday.

Once again, the day was kindly organised by Steve Perrin, whose hard work ensured that the event ran smoothly throughout.

Among the attractions for the many visiting families were inflatables, bumper boats, model car racing, face painting, zorb balls, birds of prey, live music and a variety of games.

Pictured above at the annual William Burt fun day is Paul Mainwaring with Tango, who proved popular with the crowds.

