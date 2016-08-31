Swaffham show raises money for East Anglian Children’s Hospice

A sell-out audience at the Barn Theatre were enthralled with the performance by Jeffery Holland as Stan Laurel in his one man show ‘This is My Friend Mr Laurel’, which has toured the country.

A member of Swaffham Lions went to school with Mr Holland, who kindly agreed to bring the play to Swaffham, and have kept in contact ever since. The evening raised £1000 for the East Anglian Children’s Hospice.

Pictured above, from left, are Mike Stenning, Jeffery Holland, and Lions president John Collins.